How Twitter led the way to finding the Milky Way's giant "X"

    Prompted by a series of tweets, a pair
    of astronomers have used data from NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey
    Explorer orbital telescope to identify an image of a massive
    "X"-shaped star formation located in our galaxy's central bulge.
    The feature had been picked up in previous studies that observed the
    galactic center, but this is the first ever instance of an actual
    image of the unexplained phenomenon.

