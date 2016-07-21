How Twitter led the way to finding the Milky Way's giant "X"

Prompted by a series of tweets, a pair
of astronomers have used data from NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey
Explorer orbital telescope to identify an image of a massive
"X"-shaped star formation located in our galaxy's central bulge.
The feature had been picked up in previous studies that observed the
galactic center, but this is the first ever instance of an actual
image of the unexplained phenomenon.
Space
