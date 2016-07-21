Prompted by a series of tweets, a pair

of astronomers have used data from NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey

Explorer orbital telescope to identify an image of a massive

"X"-shaped star formation located in our galaxy's central bulge.

The feature had been picked up in previous studies that observed the

galactic center, but this is the first ever instance of an actual

image of the unexplained phenomenon.

..

Continue Reading How Twitter led the way to finding the Milky Way's giant "X"

Category: Space

Tags:



Related Articles:

