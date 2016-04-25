Newsvine

Freddie Jarvis

Freddie Jarvis does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 33 Comments: 0 Since: Jan 2016

Giant wave-riding platform design puts solar power out to sea

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by Freddie Jarvis View Original Article: feeds.feedblitz.com
Seeded on Mon Apr 25, 2016 9:08 PM
    Discuss:

    Sea-based wind farms are becoming a common sight in many parts of the world, but why not floating solar power stations? Engineers at the Vienna University of Technology foresee a future where platforms 100 m long and covered with solar panels float on even heavy seas thanks to a new floatation system called Heliofloat. Still under development, Heliofloat uses flexible, open-bottom floats that are capable of standing up to rough seas that would destroy such a platform sitting on conventional tanks.

    ..
    Continue Reading Giant wave-riding platform design puts solar power out to sea

    Category: Energy

    Tags:

    Related Articles:

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor