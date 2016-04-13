A molecular switch could hold the key to a personalized cell replacement therapy for diabetes. Both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are characterized by an inability to produce (or process) insulin, which is required to regulate blood sugar levels. This has been linked to malfunctioning or failing beta cells in the pancreas, but so far scientists have struggled to produce effective replacement cells in the lab. Now a team at Salk Institute believes the problem has been solved.
..
Continue Reading Creation of insulin-releasing cells in a dish offers hope of diabetes therapy
Category: Medical
Tags:
Related Articles:
- Capsules made from seaweed could replace insulin injections
- Producing insulin-secreting pancreas cells from skin cells gives hope to diabetics
- Insulin "capsules" may ultimately replace daily injections for diabetics
- Insulin releasing patch draws oral diabetes treatments closer
- Smart diabetes patch gets smarter
- Sweat-monitoring patch releases diabetes drugs when required