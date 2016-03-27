Lost Keys Made in U. Sciences, Like Mission Impossible, is the Nature of the Business Part 1

This is my first time trying to flip cars for money and my first time using any kind of locksmith, so I hope The Car Key Shop lives up to their reputation. The Lost Car Keys Philadelphia locksmith at (215) 407-5942 was referred to me by some guys at the auction. Most of the regulars prefer the same tow truck drivers and everything else, so I decided to follow suit. The thing about selling cars for money is they don't tell you about waiting for the paperwork to come back from City Hall. That issue comes up again later. Stay tuned for part 2